Ruffer LLP Acquires 49 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ruffer LLP raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Humana were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.05.

NYSE:HUM traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $427.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,151. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $437.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.06 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.