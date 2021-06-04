Ruffer LLP Cuts Holdings in Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Ruffer LLP lowered its holdings in Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,048,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,203,062 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Great Panther Mining were worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,184,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,505 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Great Panther Mining by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,323,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,172,000 after buying an additional 1,321,246 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Great Panther Mining by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,409,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 484,993 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. 28,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,082. Great Panther Mining Limited has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Great Panther Mining had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great Panther Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.60.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

