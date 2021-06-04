Ruffer LLP Decreases Stock Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Ruffer LLP decreased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,225,371 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,978,529 shares during the quarter. IAMGOLD comprises 1.0% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ruffer LLP owned 2.36% of IAMGOLD worth $33,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 72.8% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,383,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after buying an additional 1,424,914 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 381.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,128,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 893,899 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 5.9% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,973,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,082,000 after buying an additional 2,337,151 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 10.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 891,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 82,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.82.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 79,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,251. IAMGOLD Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

