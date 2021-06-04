Ruffer LLP Has $268.55 Million Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,480,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,205,861 shares during the quarter. Ambev accounts for approximately 8.2% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.62% of Ambev worth $268,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ambev by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,809,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 234,006 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at $5,931,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ambev by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after buying an additional 2,713,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ambev by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577,902 shares during the last quarter. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Shares of NYSE ABEV remained flat at $$3.79 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 579,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,953,203. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

