Ruffer LLP Has $76.32 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Ruffer LLP raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289,128 shares during the period. Cabot Oil & Gas accounts for approximately 2.3% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $76,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.78. 150,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,324,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.35. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

