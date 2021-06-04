Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 233,720 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,720 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Phillips 66 worth $57,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $89.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

