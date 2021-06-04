Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 57,671 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,671 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $44,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $329.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.68 and a 52-week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,597 shares of company stock worth $2,695,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.88.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

