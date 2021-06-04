Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,786 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $55,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.59. The stock has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

