Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,020,581 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,247 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $51,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $739,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 24.8% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 60,534 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNPR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $155,685.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,068 shares of company stock worth $3,634,992 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

