Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $46.34 Million Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,870,460 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 672,884 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $46,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,207,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,566,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $15.19 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

DB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

