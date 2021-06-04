Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $47.95 Million Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 748,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 116,586 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $47,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in Yandex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 31,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yandex by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 117.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 3.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YNDX shares. Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. Yandex has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.08.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

