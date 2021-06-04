Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 57,403 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of General Dynamics worth $54,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 764.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in General Dynamics by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $190.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $197.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.94.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

