Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ryanair by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $114.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $63.85 and a 12 month high of $121.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Redburn Partners cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

