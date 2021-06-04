S.Finance Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One S.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001505 BTC on exchanges. S.Finance has a market capitalization of $45,852.78 and approximately $665,922.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, S.Finance has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00077043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00022674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.06 or 0.00970042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.45 or 0.09660937 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00050385 BTC.

About S.Finance

S.Finance (SFG) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

