Safe Haven (SHA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $648,840.00

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $11.83 million and $648,840.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.74 or 0.01061101 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.