Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,363,799. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

