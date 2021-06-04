Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Sells 1,439 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.7% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,883,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $495.81. The stock had a trading volume of 26,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,060. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $310.16 and a one year high of $507.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $491.68.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

