Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $36.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,383.66. 36,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,299. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,273.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

