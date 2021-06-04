Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $170.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAFM. Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $163.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $177.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.29.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

