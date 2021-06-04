Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

SDVKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SEB Equities cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of SDVKY opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. Sandvik AB has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

