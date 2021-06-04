Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce $112.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.30 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $93.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $460.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $460.40 million to $461.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $504.41 million, with estimates ranging from $497.30 million to $509.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Shares of SPNS stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,407. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 1,101.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 61.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

