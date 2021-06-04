Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at CIBC

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAPIF. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saputo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337. Saputo has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

