SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $560.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to report sales of $560.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $565.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $557.70 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $507.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.91.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,908 shares of company stock worth $1,790,734 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $427,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 85.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Raine Capital LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 201,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,827,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.87. 7,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,187. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.57 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

