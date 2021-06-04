Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,347 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 2.1% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $20,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,041.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,043,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988,555 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,307,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,339,000 after buying an additional 309,124 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 815,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 309,714 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 606,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,295,000 after purchasing an additional 84,085 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.87. 11,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,714. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.70. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

