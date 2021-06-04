Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 24.99%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

Science Applications International stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.87. 15,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

