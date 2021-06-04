Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $71.66 and last traded at $72.37. 4,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 791,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.53.

Several research firms recently commented on SGMS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Union Gaming Research raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.88.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,278,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

