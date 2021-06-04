Scotiabank Increases Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$23.50

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upgraded Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Savaria from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of SIS stock traded up C$0.26 on Friday, reaching C$19.74. The company had a trading volume of 46,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,485. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 38.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$11.60 and a 12 month high of C$19.99.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 22,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.31, for a total transaction of C$429,748.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,535,982.02. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total value of C$182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,368,750. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,261 shares of company stock worth $1,760,119.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

