Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.38). Seagen reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.36.

In other news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $148,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,350 shares of company stock worth $5,948,042 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 765.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $147.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.06. Seagen has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

