Sean E. Menke Sells 15,000 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,725,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SABR stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. 3,809,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,826,399. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Sabre by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 192,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Sabre by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 115,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,436,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SABR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

