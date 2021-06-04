SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

SecureWorks stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.11. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. SecureWorks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

