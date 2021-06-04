SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

SCWX stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.11.

SCWX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

