Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.17.

WTTR stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Hillman Co. lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 78.8% in the first quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 545,452 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 260,883 shares in the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

