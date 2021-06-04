Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Shares Sold by American Financial Group Inc.

American Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,336,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,443 shares during the period. Select Interior Concepts makes up 1.6% of American Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. American Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Select Interior Concepts worth $9,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 963,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 43,221 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 1,070.5% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 420,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter worth about $2,073,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 56,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

SIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.94. 410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $12.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

