SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.20 million-$42.70 million.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.10. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $21.02.

Get SEMrush alerts:

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that SEMrush will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.08.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov acquired 13,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.