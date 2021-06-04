SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) traded down 9.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.28 and last traded at $17.36. 20,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 419,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEMrush has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,116,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,601,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,526,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $4,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

