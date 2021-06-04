Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at B. Riley

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SMTC. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.64.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $65.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 71.55, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.22. Semtech has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Semtech’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,525.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Semtech by 61.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after purchasing an additional 498,361 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 13.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter worth $1,443,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in Semtech by 85.5% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 92,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 42,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter worth $664,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

