Sentivate Trading 16% Higher This Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Sentivate has a total market cap of $42.40 million and approximately $350,834.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00079352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.95 or 0.01013412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,703.59 or 0.09956897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00052417 BTC.

About Sentivate

SNTVT is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,563,146,428 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

