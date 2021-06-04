Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.94.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,315,000 after buying an additional 1,058,958 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,613,000 after buying an additional 537,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,646,000 after purchasing an additional 500,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $29,946,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 1,633.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after purchasing an additional 222,822 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHAK opened at $90.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.66 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.39. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

