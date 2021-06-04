Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SHAK. Wedbush raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.66 and a beta of 1.73. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

