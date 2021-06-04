Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $20,103,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,324.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4,271.31 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $838.09 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,470.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

