Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,031,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 254,251 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 31,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2,009.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 207,602 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $56.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

