Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $425,000 Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,024,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,427,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 452.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after acquiring an additional 253,200 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $113.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

