Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $5,357,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGNC opened at $18.60 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.77. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

