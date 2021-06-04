Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 66,542 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 89.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,542 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $81.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

