Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 850 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ADM opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.