Shell Asset Management Co. Buys New Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,197 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 37,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,266,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,073.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COLL opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $792.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.14.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

