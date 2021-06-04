Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $60,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,065,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $68.39 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

