Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $233.04 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.36 and a 1-year high of $239.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total value of $446,717.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,379.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,850 shares of company stock valued at $13,887,776 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

