Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 159 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $265.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $155.65 and a 1-year high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,767 shares of company stock worth $1,559,195 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

