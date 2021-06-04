Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,114 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INO. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Shares of INO stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.67. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $227,816.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 877,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,051.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,219 shares of company stock valued at $642,676. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

